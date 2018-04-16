Fight outside Arkansas convenience store ends in gunfire, sheriff says; man hit multiple times

A fight outside an Arkansas convenience store ended in gunfire that struck one man at least three times Sunday night, authorities said.

The shooting took place about 8:30 p.m. at H&R Food Mart 1, located at the corner of Edeline and East Third streets in Altheimer, according to the Jefferson County sheriff's office.

Witnesses said they saw Damon Gaddy, 36, brandish a gun during the fight and fire the weapon into the air at least twice. Then he began shooting again, hitting 44-year-old Leonard Robinson at least three times, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Gaddy, who had fled the scene before authorities arrived, is wanted by the sheriff's office in connection with the shooting.

Robinson had also left the scene, but responders found that he was trying to drive himself to Jefferson Regional Medical Center. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries and was reported to be in stable condition at the hospital as of Monday afternoon.