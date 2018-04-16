Police: Customer fires several shots at Little Rock sandwich shop after being told he can't order by walking in drive-thru

A customer fired several shots at a Little Rock sandwich shop Sunday night after he was told that he could not walk in the drive-thru to order food, police said.

Officers responded around 8:40 p.m. to the 1003 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive location of Subway, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

Employees told police that a customer they know as “Jaylon” became angry and started yelling at them after he was denied service as a "walk-up," the report states. The employees said that he has often tried to walk up and order in the drive-thru and been turned away each time.

He fired several shots at the building before leaving, the workers told authorities. No one was reported injured.

Officers noted that several bullet holes and were found in one of the building's walls and shell casings were found on the ground in the east parking lot.

No one with the first name of "Jaylon" appeared on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster as of Monday afternoon.