Police: Teen set up deal to sell PlayStation to central Arkansas schoolers, instead robbed at gunpoint

A teen's deal to sell his PlayStation 4 to two central Arkansas high schoolers instead turned into an armed robbery, police said.

The 17-year-old said he had set up the deal on the social media platform Snapchat with two fellow Bryant High School students.

He told officers that the alleged buyers pulled up in front of a home in the 1200 block of West 37th Street in Little Rock about 4 p.m. Saturday. The victim got into the red Mazda SUV and one of the high schoolers got out and told him to hand over the PlayStation, pointing a silver handgun at him, according to the report.

The 17-year-old reportedly handed over the console and got out of the car.

Police identified one suspect as "Nick" and listed the other's full name in the report, but neither appeared on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster Monday morning.