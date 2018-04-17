Police: Arkansas man killed after SUV travels through stop sign, collides with pickup

An 81-year-old man was killed and a woman injured in a two-vehicle wreck Monday in southwest Arkansas, police said.

The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. on Arkansas 237 at McClure Road in Texarkana, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Authorities say an eastbound 2016 Kia Sorento failed to stop at a stop sign on McClure Road and was struck by a southbound 2011 Dodge pickup.

Officer Kristi Bennett, a spokeswoman for the Texarkana Police Department, said the wreck happened during a funeral procession that morning.

The Kia driver, Royce Sidney Watson of Texarkana, was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival, state police said.

A passenger in his vehicle, 79-year-old Linda Watson of Texarkana, was also hurt.

The weather was described as clear and roads were said to be dry at the time.

Royce Watson’s death was one of at least 105 recorded so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.