Man accused of punching North Little Rock woman, taking bike tells police her boyfriend tried to run him over

A man accused of punching a North Little Rock woman in the face Saturday and taking a bicycle he had sold to her has been arrested, police say.

About 8:30 a.m., officers were called to a disturbance at a home in the 1400 block of West 11th Street, a report states.

The 46-year-old victim told police that William Earl Miller, 40, had showed up at her house yelling and cursing about a bicycle. When she asked him to leave, she said, he punched her in the face, came into her home, took a purple bicycle and fled east on West 11th Street.

Two witnesses — a 12-year-old boy and a neighbor — told police that they saw the robbery. The victim said Miller had sold her the bicycle for $45 about a week earlier.

Officers searched the area and found Miller, who said he punched the woman and took the bicycle, the report states. He added that the bicycle was his and he was trying to get it back. He also told police that the woman's boyfriend had tried to run him over with a minivan on West 16th Street.

A witness said he saw a man drive onto the sidewalk while trying to run Miller over. Police named the boyfriend in the report but did not find him at the scene, and he did not appear in the Pulaski County jail online inmate roster as of Tuesday morning.

Miller, who lists a Little Rock address, was being held at the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $2,500 bond as of Tuesday morning.