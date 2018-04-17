Police identify Little Rock officer who shot woman at apartment complex

Police on Tuesday identified the Little Rock officer who shot a 20-year-old woman armed with a knife at an apartment complex last week.

A Little Rock police news release states officer Quintin Falls, 29, wounded Lexi Shockey at the Tanglewood Apartments, 7575 Cantrell Road, early Friday. Falls has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy. Shockey faces one count of aggravated assault and was booked into the Pulaski County jail later Friday, records show.

A police report states Shockey's girlfriend had called 911 that day because the 20-year-old was acting suicidal.

Officers went to the apartment and reportedly spoke with Shockey through the door for a few minutes before she opened it. She then handed over the knife and an airsoft-type pistol, authorities said.

Falls continued to talk with Shockey and tried to calm her down, according to the release, but she "became agitated again and grabbed a second knife from a table inside the apartment."

Falls grabbed her arm and tried to disarm her, but she "was able to pull away from Officer Falls and then swung the knife at him," the release states. Authorities said Falls pushed away from her, drew his weapon and fired one time at her.

Another officer on scene fired a stun gun at about the same time Falls fired at the woman, police said.