TAX DAY: 11 businesses, including several restaurants with locations in Little Rock area, offering perks to cut pain

If only life were like Monopoly.

Where "Income Tax" means paying a mere $200 -- or 10 percent of your worth including properties and buildings -- but who wants to do so much math when playing a game?

And it's no big whoop, because "Income Tax" is just after "Go!" and collecting your bougie $200 salary. OK, maybe we're glad life isn't like Monopoly

Today is the dreaded real-life Tax Day. And while we can't furnish you a "Get Out of Jail Free" card, we can at least get you cheap hooch and a free cookie.

We present our annual list of deals and freebies offered by businesses today. Please note our list is not all-inclusive; some businesses didn't make their discount announcements by press time. And always call ahead to make sure your nearest location is participating.

Still have a dollar to your name? Buy a Dollarita -- a $1 margarita -- at Applebee's where the promotion continues all month. Just budget and drink responsibly; remember a tip would be nice and an Uber might be necessary.

For those still working out those tax woes, Bite Squad delivery service will bring the comfort food to you, and at a discount. Enter the promotion code TAXDAY18 when placing an order today at bitesquad.com or on the app and you'll receive a 7.5 percent off an order of $20 or more. But do give your Squadster a tip -- think of it as hazard pay/hush money for seeing you in those holey yoga pants.

Chuck E. Cheese's is offering "pizza" mind in the form of a BOGO promotion. Buy one large pizza, get another large cheese pizza free today through Thursday.

Nothing sweetens up a crumby day like a cookie. Great American Cookies offers a free Cookies & Cream cookie -- "a dreamy combination of vanilla cookie with premium chocolate sandwich cookie pieces and white chocolate chips." Limit is one per customer, so be a great American and don't try sneaking around to all the different Great Americans.

Whole budget just went up in flames? Firehouse Subs is offering a free medium sub with purchase of a medium or large sub, chips and a drink from today through Thursday. Visit Offers.com and search "Firehouse" to print coupon.

A free sausage biscuit at Hardee's might help you cope with a hearty tax bill. They'll be served -- one per customer -- until 10 a.m.

For those who don't give a hoot about it not really being a traditional family place, Hooters offers a free Kids Meal with a $10 purchase. Says Hooters.com: "Kids have several options to choose from ... including boneless and traditional wings, chicken strips, grilled cheese and sliders, all served with one side item and a beverage. During the meal, kids can also enjoy activity books, crayons and Hootie hats in select locations." Well, hoot knew?

Instead of Tax Day Kona Ice calls the occasion "National Chill Out Day," offering customers one free shaved ice. Visit kona-ice.com or find your nearest Kona dealer on Facebook. For example, says the Kona Ice of Conway, Maumelle and North Little Rock: "See us at Bass Pro Shops in Little Rock and Conway Towne Center in front of Shoe Choo Train from 3-5 p.m. each location."

Office Depot/OfficeMax will shred documents -- five pounds of them -- for free. Coupon at tinyurl.com/y8kk4emb; it expires April 28. But remember to keep records for three to seven years because in the event of an audit, the IRS will shred you.

This Schlotzky's Original offer might not be original -- we include it every year -- but people must like it a lotzky: Get a free small Original sandwich with purchase of chips and a drink.

Sonic usually offers half-price cheeseburgers on Tuesdays after 5 p.m. But for Tax Day, they're beefing up that promotion and making it available all day.

Style on 04/17/2018