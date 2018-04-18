Police: Central Arkansas woman faces battery charge after 5-month-old injured

A central Arkansas woman accused of causing injuries to a 5-month-old child in her care has surrendered to police.

Torrie Jones, 29, was booked into the Saline County jail about 10 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of first-degree battery, records show.

Benton police said the charge stems from a possible child abuse report filed by Saline Memorial Hospital on Feb. 6.

The alleged abuse took place at a home in the 1500 block of Glory Cove in Benton on Feb. 3, about 9:15 a.m., according to the report.

On an online fundraising page, the infant's mother, 20-year-old Nadine Kilburn, said she and her husband found a bump on the back of the baby's head after he was in the care of a babysitter.

The child was found to have bleeding in his brain and behind his eyes from being hit on the head multiple times and shaken violently, according to the page.

Jones was being held at the Saline County jail as of Wednesday afternoon, records show, and no bail had been set.