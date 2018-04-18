Charter school director considering run for Little Rock board seat

Another person has announced they will seek the Ward 2 position on the Little Rock Board of Directors this fall.

Valerie Tatum, executive director of Covenant Keepers Charter School, created an exploratory committee to consider a run for the Ward 2 director seat, currently held by Ken Richardson.

Rohn Muse, a neighborhood activist and professor at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, has previously announced his intent to run for the Ward 2 seat.

Tatum said in a news release that she wants to run to support education, launch community initiatives and partner with entities to provide resources to communities.

“I am committed to meeting the needs of the homeless, strengthening relationships between our local public school district and city government,” Tatum said.

[NEW: Sign up for The Week in Little Rock email newsletter]

Board members serve four-year terms and are paid $18,000 annually for the role.

The seats in Wards 1, 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7, as well as the Little Rock mayor position, are up for election Nov. 6.