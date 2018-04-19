Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, April 19, 2018, 10:36 p.m.

Arkansas coaches and people standout during O-line target Trevor Roberson's visit

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 9:47 p.m.

Offensive lineman Trevor Roberson.

Highly recruited offensive lineman Trevor Roberson said on Recruiting Thursday the coaches and people at Arkansas made his official visit to Fayetteville special.

After his visit on Sunday, he said “This place blew me out of the water."

Roberson, 7-0, 380 pounds, of Wellington, Texas, said prior to the trip, his mother didn't want to like the visit, but came away equally impressed with Arkansas. He now plans to visit the Hogs again in June.

He has scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Texas A&M, Southern Cal, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech and others.

