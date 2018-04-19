Arkansas man accused of injuring 1-month-old daughter pleads not guilty

An Arkansas man accused of abusing his 1-month-old daughter with his wife pleaded not guilty Tuesday, the Texarkana Gazette reported.

Charles Uribe, 28, appeared before Circuit Judge Carlton Jones. The lawyer for his wife, Crystal Uribe, submitted paperwork for a continuance in her case.

Earlier this month, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Connie Mitchell filed a single document charging both Uribes with first-degree battery of a child younger than 4 years.

The couple was arrested in mid-February after staff at Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana notified law enforcement about a baby in critical condition who was being taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock, according to authorities.

In testimony at a bail hearing for Crystal Uribe, Miller County sheriff's office investigator Patsy DeHart described a pattern of injuries thatappeared to have been caused on varying dates based on their stage of healing. She said the infant suffered two breaks in her pelvis, a broken leg and a head injury. DeHart said doctors told her that petichiae in the baby's eyes was evidence of the child straining to cry or not cry and that injuries to the baby's esophogus led medical experts to conclude something had been shoved into the infant's throat.

Crystal Uribe's attorney has also filed a petition in Miller County seeking a divorce.

Bail for Charles Uribe and Crystal Uribe has been set at $250,000 each. Both face 10 to 40 years of life in prison if convicted.