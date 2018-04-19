Sheriff: Teen wanders away from Arkansas home, drowns in pond

Authorities in Arkansas have identified the teenage victim of an accidental drowning Wednesday afternoon.

The Pope County sheriff’s office said 15-year-old Carson Tanner wandered away from home around 1:15 p.m. in the Zion Road area of Appleton.

Within 30 minutes, authorities were called and a search began in the area, according to a news release. Tanner was found about 300 yards away from the residence in a pond.

Tanner was pulled from the pond and pronounced dead at the scene by Pope County coroner Danny White.

The drowning was investigated by the Pope County sheriff’s office and the Arkansas State Police.

Responding at the scene were Pope County deputies, the Pope County Office of Emergency Management Search and Rescue, the U.S. Forest Service K-9 unit and state police.