Former Hog surprises friend and Razorback signee on Recruiting Thursday

Arkansas wingman signee Mason Jones came on Recruiting Thursday to talk about inking with the Razorbacks and was surprised a few minutes later by family friend and former Hog point guard Jabril Durham.

Jones, 6-5, 202 pounds, of Connor State College in Oklahoma, said style of play and the Razorback coaches helped seal the deal for him during his official visit.

He and Durham spoke of growing up and spending time with each over the years.

Durham, who's playing professionally for the PVSK Panthers in Hungary, talked about Jones' development and how he described life as a Razorback to Jones.