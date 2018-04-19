Improvements set on 24th Street in Little Rock; road to close for 4 weeks

A portion of 24th Street in Little Rock will be closed for about a month beginning Monday.

The roadway from Fair Park Boulevard to South Taylor Street will be closed while improvements are made at the intersection of Fair Park and 24th Street.

The work is estimated to take about four weeks.

Motorists can take 23rd or 25th streets as an alternate route to avoid the closure.

The road will close at 9 a.m. Monday.