Deaths of Arkansas car dealership owner, his wife investigated as murder-suicide, sheriff's office says
This article was published today at 4:57 p.m.
The shooting deaths of an Arkansas car dealership owner and his wife are being investigated as a murder-suicide, authorities said Thursday.
Deputies from the Pope County sheriff's office were called about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 1300 block of Shiloh Road in Russellville, where Keith and Leanna Cogswell were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds inside, a news release states.
Investigators at the state Crime Lab determined that 55-year-old Keith Cogswell's death was a suicide and his 39-year-old wife's death was a homicide, according to the sheriff's office.
Keith Cogswell was the president and third-generation owner of Cogswell Motors. The couple had three children, according to a 2014 article in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
The Arkansas State Police, Russellville Police Department and Pope County coroner's office have assisted with the investigation.
