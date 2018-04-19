Police: After crash on Little Rock road, driver robbed at gunpoint of $400

A man was robbed of $400 in cash after his car was backed into on a Little Rock road, authorities said.

The collision happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday as the 32-year-old victim was driving on Green Mountain Drive, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

A red Ford Mustang backed up "in the middle of the road" and hit the front of his vehicle, he told police. The driver then got out and reportedly asked the victim: “Do you have insurance?”

When the 32-year-old Little Rock resident pulled out his wallet, the stranger said, “Give me $20 and we will call it even,” the report states.

The assailant then reached into the vehicle and took $400, authorities said. The victim told police that when he began struggling with the robber, a passenger of the Mustang reached into the 32-year-old vehicle and grabbed a small bag that contained Xanax pills.

That passenger reportedly pulled up his shirt to show he had a gun and said, "Don’t get killed.”

According to the report, the two got back in the Mustang and headed south on Green Mountain Drive. The victim said he tried to follow but they were going too fast.

One robber was described as a black male who stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds, while the other was listed as a 6-foot 1-inch individual who weighs 160 pounds.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.