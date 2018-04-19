Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, April 19, 2018, 12:05 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Russian official says troops found chlorine in Syria region that includes site of suspected chemical attack

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:49 a.m.

rubble-fills-a-street-in-douma-the-site-of-a-suspected-chemical-weapons-attack-near-damascus-syria-monday-april-16-2018-faisal-mekdad-syrias-deputy-foreign-minister-said-on-monday-that-his-country-is-quotfully-readyquot-to-cooperate-with-the-fact-finding-mission-from-the-organization-for-the-prohibition-of-chemical-weapons-thats-in-syria-to-investigate-the-alleged-chemical-attack-that-triggered-us-led-airstrikes-ap-photohassan-ammar

Rubble fills a street in Douma, the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack, near Damascus, Syria, Monday, April 16, 2018. Faisal Mekdad, Syria's deputy foreign minister, said on Monday that his country is &quot;fully ready&quot; to cooperate with the fact-finding mission from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons that's in Syria to investigate the alleged chemical attack that triggered U.S.-led airstrikes. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)



The spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry says Syrian troops found chlorine of German origin in the Eastern Ghouta region, which includes a town where a suspected chemical weapons attack prompted retaliatory missile strikes by the West on Syrian government targets.

Syria and its Russian backers deny that government forces were responsible for the reported attack in the town of Douma. The Russian Defense Ministry has claimed the incident was staged by Britain and a Russian general in Syria says no evidence of chemical weapons has been found in Douma. Rebels who once held the town abandoned it this month.

However, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday that "Syrian government troops, in freeing the territory of Eastern Ghouta, found containers with chlorine, the most terrible kind of chemical weapon, from Germany."

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story and read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Russian official says troops found chlorine in Syria region that includes site of suspected chemical attack

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online