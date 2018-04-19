U.S. Civil Rights Trail developer sets Little Rock talk

The man who led the development of the U.S. Civil Rights Trail will speak Monday in Little Rock.

Lee Sentell, director of the Alabama Tourism Department, will speak at noon at the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service’s Sturgis Hall, 1200 President Clinton Ave.

The U.S. Civil Rights Trail promotes civil rights tourism through 14 states from Kansas to Delaware. There are more than 130 sites on the trail.

Little Rock Central High School is one of the stops.

The event is free and open to the public. Seats canbe reserved by emailing publicprograms@clintonschool.uasys.edu or calling (501) 683-5239.

All Clinton School programs also are streamed live at clintonschool.uasys.edu/uacslive/.