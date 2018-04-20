Arkansas attorney general asks court to reject casino backers' complaint

Subscribe Register Login
Friday, April 20, 2018, 6:41 p.m.

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 5:51 p.m.

PHOTO BY MARA KUHN

The Sentinel-Record/Mara Kuhn - Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge speaks at the Arkansas Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention Summit on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017.

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas' attorney general is asking the state's highest court to reject an effort to force her to approve the wording of a proposed ballot measure that would legalize casinos in four counties.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge asked the state Supreme Court on Friday to deny the petition by Driving Arkansas Forward, which is trying to put the proposed casino measure on the November ballot. The proposal's wording must be approved by Rutledge before the group can begin gathering the thousands of signatures needed to put it on the ballot.

Rutledge has rejected the proposal's wording four times. The group earlier this week filed its lawsuit asking the high court to approve and certify the measure's wording.

Rutledge argued she had properly rejected the proposal's wording.

