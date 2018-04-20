3 spans of I-30 bridge over Red River to be demolished

Three spans of the Interstate 30 bridge over the Red River will be demolished Monday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

Parts of Interstate 30 and U.S. 67 will be closed in Miller and Hempstead counties beginning at 6:30 a.m. for a “blasting operation to remove steel beams,” the agency said.

The closures will reportedly last 10 to 15 minutes. The detonation is part of a project to replace the old bridge.