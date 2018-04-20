• Evelyn Washington, 29, was arrested by police in Monroe, La., on burglary and property damage charges after a homeowner called 911 when she arrived home to find a naked stranger in her bathtub, eating a plate of food and snacking on Cheetos while taking a bath.
• Brynjar Karl Birgisson, an autistic 15-year-old from Reykjavik, Iceland, said he was 10 when he spent 11 months building a 26-foot-long model of the Titanic made out of 56,000 Legos which is now on display at a museum in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
• Tiffany Evans, 34, whose sandwich order was botched at a convenience store in Dover, Del., now faces assault and other charges, accused of throwing hot coffee in a worker's face, damaging about $200 worth of food and using pepper spray as she argued with workers, police said.
• Matt Patton, executive director of the California chapter of Future Farmers of America, said thieves who stole a box trailer "definitely had been scoping it out" when they made off with 8,000 now-canceled Disneyland tickets valued at about $800,000 that were meant for students attending a leadership conference.
• Mildred Miller, a city alderman in Itta Bena, Miss., is demanding that her employees be given lie detector tests to figure out which one damaged a city truck by continuing to drive it when a front wheel fell off.
• Samsudin Simbolon, the head of a large Indonesian bootleg liquor operation, was captured on a palm oil plantation in southern Sumatra after the deaths of dozens of people in West Java from drinking tainted alcohol, police reported.
• Quinn Kofler, 19, of Bonita Springs, Fla., who purchased a $30 scratch-off ticket at a Fort Myers convenience store, claimed a $15 million top prize and will take a one-time, lump sum payment of $11.1 million, Florida lottery officials said.
• Kevin Wallin, a priest and former pastor of a parish in Bridgeport, Conn., who was convicted in 2015 of selling methamphetamine, avoided additional prison time when a federal judge opted to send him to a treatment program for failing six drug tests since being placed on supervised release in 2016.
• Kenneth Fulford, 53, a volunteer firefighter in Delhi, La., faces arson and other counts after investigators said he attempted to end his marriage by setting fire to his home, injuring his wife who has a medical disability and killing her service dog.
A Section on 04/20/2018
Print Headline: In the news
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: In the news
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.