• Evelyn Washington, 29, was arrested by police in Monroe, La., on burglary and property damage charges after a homeowner called 911 when she arrived home to find a naked stranger in her bathtub, eating a plate of food and snacking on Cheetos while taking a bath.

• Brynjar Karl Birgisson, an autistic 15-year-old from Reykjavik, Iceland, said he was 10 when he spent 11 months building a 26-foot-long model of the Titanic made out of 56,000 Legos which is now on display at a museum in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

• Tiffany Evans, 34, whose sandwich order was botched at a convenience store in Dover, Del., now faces assault and other charges, accused of throwing hot coffee in a worker's face, damaging about $200 worth of food and using pepper spray as she argued with workers, police said.

• Matt Patton, executive director of the California chapter of Future Farmers of America, said thieves who stole a box trailer "definitely had been scoping it out" when they made off with 8,000 now-canceled Disneyland tickets valued at about $800,000 that were meant for students attending a leadership conference.

• Mildred Miller, a city alderman in Itta Bena, Miss., is demanding that her employees be given lie detector tests to figure out which one damaged a city truck by continuing to drive it when a front wheel fell off.

• Samsudin Simbolon, the head of a large Indonesian bootleg liquor operation, was captured on a palm oil plantation in southern Sumatra after the deaths of dozens of people in West Java from drinking tainted alcohol, police reported.

• Quinn Kofler, 19, of Bonita Springs, Fla., who purchased a $30 scratch-off ticket at a Fort Myers convenience store, claimed a $15 million top prize and will take a one-time, lump sum payment of $11.1 million, Florida lottery officials said.

• Kevin Wallin, a priest and former pastor of a parish in Bridgeport, Conn., who was convicted in 2015 of selling methamphetamine, avoided additional prison time when a federal judge opted to send him to a treatment program for failing six drug tests since being placed on supervised release in 2016.

• Kenneth Fulford, 53, a volunteer firefighter in Delhi, La., faces arson and other counts after investigators said he attempted to end his marriage by setting fire to his home, injuring his wife who has a medical disability and killing her service dog.

