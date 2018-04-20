GOLF

Arkansas women move up

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, sparked by junior Maria Fassi, moved up two spots to third place on Thursday at the SEC Women's Championships in Hoover, Ala.

Fassi carded a second consecutive 2-under 70 on the Legacy Course at Greystone Golf and Country Club and trails tournament leader Ainhoa Olarra of South Carolina by one shot.

The No. 3 Razorbacks had the third-best score of the day, 5 over, to reach 16 over after two rounds, two shots behind No. 1 Alabama, which backed an opening-round 2 under with a 16 over in Thursday's windy conditions. No. 10 South Carolina will take an 8-shot lead into the third round after carding its second consecutive 3 over.

The field will be cut to eight teams and seeded for match play after today's round.

Georgia had the day's best round with a 2 over to move into fourth place at 20 over, followed by No. 13 Florida (23 over), No. 24 Vanderbilt (26 over) and No. 20 Auburn (31 over).

Arkansas junior Dylan Kim was 2 under for the day and in the lead at the turn before settling for a 1 over. She's in sole possession of third place at 1 under. Senior Alana Uriell recovered from a rough start to shoot even par and move up into a tie for 23rd.

Junior Kaylee Benton had the Razorbacks' final counting score, a 6 over that included two double bogeys on the final four holes after she made the turn at 1 under. Junior Cara Gorlei had Arkansas' non-counting round of 8 over.

ATU, HSU women tabbed

Arkansas Tech University and Henderson State University head into this weekend's Great American Conference Women's Championship ranked in the top five of the NCAA Central Region rankings, which were released Thursday.

The Golden Suns are No. 2 in the poll, just behind Augustana, while the Reddies are No. 5. Other GAC schools ranked in the poll include Southwestern Oklahoma State (No. 3), Oklahoma Baptist (No. 12), Southern Arkansas University (No. 13) and Harding University (No. 14).

The top 12 teams in the region's final poll, which will be released April 30, will earn a bid to the NCAA Division II Super Regional Tournament at Missouri Bluffs Golf Course in St. Charles, Mo.

SAU's Leed, ATU's Gean honored

Senior Helle Leed of Southern Arkansas University and Arkansas Tech University sophomore Austin Gean were named the Great American Conference's golfers of the week Thursday.

Leed finished second in the Natural State Classic, shooting 80-82--162 to finish in second place. It was her third top-10 finish in four spring tournaments.

Gean led Arkansas Tech to a victory at the Natural State Classic. His second-round 68, the low round of the tournament, helped him climb 20 spots to a share of the individual lead and helped the Wonder Boys rally from a 14-stroke deficit to win the team standings by three shots.

Adult grandstand admission is $35, children 14 and under get in for $20 and pit passes are $40.

TENNIS

Arkansas powers past Auburn

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville women's team earned the doubles point with ease Thursday, then added three timely singles victories to beat No. 19 Auburn in the second round of the SEC Tournament in Knoxville, Tenn.

Freshman Tatum Rice of Hot Springs saved seven match points before earning a 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (8-6) victory over Auburn's Taylor Russo.

Giulia Pairone and Ana Oparenovic also earned singles victories. Oparenovic and Rice won their doubles match, as did Agne Capelyte and Natsuho Arakawa. The 11th-seeded Razorbacks will face No. 3 seed South Carolina in third-round play today.

ASU women fall at SBC Tournament

The Arkansas State University women's team (6-15) lost to Louisiana-Monroe on Thursday in the opening round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament in Peachtree City, Ga.

The Warhawks (9-7) took an early advantage by winning two of the three doubles matches. Shelby King and Shannon O'Brien defeated Louisiana-Monroe's Teodora Radu and Karolina Silwanowicz for the Red Wolves' lone doubles victory.

Arkansas State's Anita Detlava defeated Silwanowicz 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the first singles match, but Louisiana-Monroe won the next three to claim the match victory.

ATU cruises to GAC semifinals

The Arkansas Tech University women's team swept doubles play Thursday on the way to a 5-2 victory over Southern Nazarene at the Great American Conference Championships in Bentonville.

The Golden Suns won the three doubles matches by a combined score of 24-5. With a victory in the No. 2 doubles match, Annabel Rowlands became the fourth player in Arkansas Tech history with 100 career victories. Kami Ward and Katie Harris added singles victories for Arkansas Tech, which will face Southeastern Oklahoma State today in the semifinals.

MOTOR SPORTS

Outlaws at Riverside tonight

The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series will return to Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis tonight. Gates open at 4 p.m., hot laps time trials begin at 6:30 p.m., and racing starts at 7:30 p.m.

After 9 races on the Outlaws' grueling 82-race schedule, nine-time series champion Donny Schatz of Fargo, N.D., is the points leader as he searches for his fifth consecutive title. Schatz, who had four victories this season, leads Sheldon Haudenschild of Wooster, Ohio, by 48 points and Shane Stewart of Bixby, Okla., is 74 points back in third.

