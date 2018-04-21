• Actress Natalie Portman has decided to snub a prestigious prize known as the "Jewish Nobel" because of "extreme distress" over recent events in Israel, triggering an angry backlash Friday from some in the country's political establishment. Portman was to have received the award in Israel in June, but told the Genesis Prize Foundation through a representative that she would "not feel comfortable participating in any public events in Israel." The movie star did not elaborate as to what had made her feel that way. Israel has been criticized for its response to mass protests on the Gaza-Israel border, in which more than three dozen Palestinians have been killed and hundreds more wounded by Israeli fire since March 30. Israel says it is defending its border and accuses Gaza's rulers, the Islamic militant Hamas group, of trying to carry out attacks under the guise of protests. One Israeli lawmaker warned that Portman's decision is a sign of eroding support for Israel among young American Jews. The Jerusalem-born Portman is a dual Israeli-American citizen. The Oscar-winning actress moved to the United States as a young girl, evolving from a child actress into a widely acclaimed A-list star. Portman received the 2011 best actress Academy Award for "Black Swan, and, in 2015, she directed and starred in Tale of Love and Darkness, a Hebrew-language film set in Israel based on an Amos Oz novel. Her success is a great source of pride for many Israelis. The Genesis foundation said it was "very saddened" by Portman's decision. "We fear that Ms. Portman's decision will cause our philanthropic initiative to be politicized, something we have worked hard for the past five years to avoid," it said.

• Bette Midler is not quite ready to say goodbye to her Dolly. The Divine Miss M is returning to the Tony Award-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! on July 17 for a six-week run that will close the production on Aug. 25. Midler is not coming back alone: She also has lured previous co-stars David Hyde Pierce and Gavin Creel back as well. Pierce earned a Tony nomination in the show and Creel won a best featured Tony. The iconic role of Dolly Levi marked Midler's return to the Broadway musical stage, shattering box office records at the Shubert Theatre as she won the Tony for best actress in a musical. The Grammy- and Emmy Award-winner plays a matchmaker and schemer in the show, which features the songs "Put On Your Sunday Clothes," "Before the Parade Passes By" and "So Long Dearie." Midler stepped into the role last spring and ended her run in mid-January. She was replaced by Bernadette Peters, who will now leave after the July 15 show.

