Little Rock slaying suspect charged in second killing

Police have identified a second suspect in the murder of a 51-year-old man found dead in his Little Rock home in February.

When police questioned Quincy Braxton, who was already in the Pulaski County jail on a different murder charge, he admitted his involvement in the slaying of Gregory Mayo, according to a Little Rock police report.

Braxton, 22, was originally arrested March 29 in the fatal shooting of his 21-year-old friend Robert Lewis Rockett over a firearm. A witness told police she saw Braxton get into a car parked at a Little Rock church and shoot the driver twice with a pistol, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Braxton is charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery in Mayo's death, according to the police report.

Ladderic Conley, the other suspect in Mayo's slaying, was arrested March 14. Conley, 22, is in jail on charges of capital murder, aggravated robbery and theft of property, according to the Pulaski County inmate roster.

Braxton was identified as a suspect in Mayo's death after police heard witness statements, according to the police report.

A friend found Mayo dead in his home Feb. 28. He told police he had gone to check on the Little Rock man after being unable to contact him for a few days. Evidence at the scene showed Mayo's body may have been there for some time before he was found, police said.

Mayo's death was the fifth homicide reported in Little Rock this year; after his death nine more people in the city were killed, raising the number to 14.

Rockett's death was the 11th homicide of the year.

The witness who said she saw Braxton kill Rockett said she drove him to the parking lot because he wanted his friend's gun "but that he couldn't take it from him because his friend would call the police on him," according the police documents.

The witness told authorities Braxton said he was going to have to "'make him wet'" and take the firearm from Rockett, a police document said.

"[The witness] stated that 'make him wet' meant that he was going to kill him," a document says.

A day after the shooting, police found Braxton, and officers saw him discard a gray and black Smith & Wesson handgun before his arrest.

When police interviewed Braxton, he admitted to being in the vehicle and holding the gun but said Rockett shot himself.

Braxton has a court date set for Thursday, according to the police report. His other charges, listed on the Pulaski County inmate roster, include fleeing, a second capital-murder charge and possession of firearms by a certain person.

Little Rock police were not releasing any more information about the case Friday, said Lt. Michael Ford.

"They're still trying to run down some leads on some other stuff," Ford said.

Information for this article was contributed by Ryan Tarinelli of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Metro on 04/21/2018