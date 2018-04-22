Mount Holly Cemetery set for spring picnic fundraiser

When many people hear the word "cemetery," they may think of adjectives such as "creepy" or "somber," not "beautiful."

Yet for anyone who's spent time wandering through Mount Holly Cemetery, among the wildflowers, roses and intricately designed gravestones, it's a perfect descriptor.

People don't think of the word "fun" either, but Ellison Poe and Sarah Hopkins say that's exactly how to describe the annual Restore in Perpetuity (R.I.P.) Spring Picnic, taking place April 29 at Mount Holly Cemetery.

Poe and Hopkins grew up knowing about Mount Holly and its part in Little Rock history, so both were thrilled to be invited to join the cemetery's board, which is responsible for protecting, preserving and promoting the cemetery.

"I've wanted to be on the Mount Holly board since I was probably that tall because my great aunt Jane told me about it. I feel a real sense of pride being a part of this board," Poe says.

Now, they're co-chairs of this year's picnic, the 14th annual event that's the only major fundraiser for a cemetery that has been called "The Westminster Abbey of Arkansas."

Mount Holly, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, covers 20 acres and was first officially established in 1843 but the earliest birth date in the cemetery is 1750.

The cemetery is, in a way, a "Who's Who" of Arkansas history, dating to the territorial, pre-1836 era up through present day. There's children's author Charlie May Simon. Governors including Elias Nelson Conway and Frank White. "Boy Martyr of the Confederacy" David O. Dodd. Arkansas Gazette founder William E. Woodruff. Black entrepreneur Nathan Warren. And nine people for whom Arkansas counties were named.

"I think it's neat you can walk around and see these names and you recognize them," Hopkins says. "Oh, that's why that county has that name. There's Ashley County."

Poe says, "It ties it all together."

Poe and Hopkins and their fellow board members are well aware of Mount Holly and its significance. But many people zoom by on Interstate 630 or Broadway without giving it a glance or a second thought.

"You need to come in the cemetery," Hopkins says. "Driving by, you don't see the beauty of the cemetery at all. It's like a park."

"The Master Gardeners are working on the gardens all the time," Poe adds. "It's beautiful."

Keeping it beautiful and maintaining the intricate and historic monuments, not to mention security, takes quite a bit of work and money. Hopkins and Poe also point out that many people buried in the cemetery, some dead for centuries, no longer have families to take an interest in upkeep.

Money raised at the picnic goes toward maintenance, security, upkeep and helps preserve and maintain the final resting places of those who have no family left.

The fundraiser is, Poe says, "just a Southern picnic."

There's Celtic-Ozark music by Lark in the Morning, hors d'oeuvres by board members and boxed fried chicken suppers eaten on patchwork quilts spread out around the grounds. A silent auction includes items donated by board members and items collected around town.

"It's always different items," Hopkins says. "I think it's fascinating."

Every fall, Parkview High School students present Tales of the Crypt, in which they dress up in period costumes to lead tours and share stories of the people buried there. A few students will give a repeat performance at the picnic. Student guides Taiesha Jacobs and Darion Simpson will lead tours to popular cemetery sites such as the City Mausoleum and the columbarium garden. Cooper Sikes and Emorie Mansur will depict Chester and Mary Ashley and Maddie Lentz will portray Frances Reeves Edmondson Almand in scenes from last fall's Tales of the Crypt.

"Which is really wonderful because not everybody comes to Tales of the Crypt," Hopkins says.

Guests can also pick up some history more informally from fellow picnickers, whom Poe calls "seasoned Little Rock people," who may have their own stories to tell about the people buried there.

And people can just stroll around. The roses, which Poe calls "magnificent," are usually in bloom in time for the picnic. There are wildflowers and gardens. Then there are the markers and monuments, some impressive, some poignant, some simple but impressive in their age.

"It's a sense of family and a sense of place and Little Rock history," Poe says. "It's just a time capsule. It's peaceful."

It is a place the board wants to promote as an event space.

"You can have a luncheon or a cocktail party here. Or a picnic," Poe says. "But it's respectful. It's not disrespectful."

Arkansas spring weather is fickle and if it does rain, the party will be held in Chancellors Hall at Trinity Cathedral.

But they're hoping for sunny skies so guests can get the full impact of what the cemetery has to offer.

"It is an opportunity to enjoy the history and beauty of the cemetery while at the same time having a good time," Hopkins says.

The Mount Holly Spring Picnic is 5-7 p.m. April 29. Tickets are $100, $20 for children under 12. Call (501) 376-1843 or visit mounthollycemetery.org.

