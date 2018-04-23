30-year-old man fatally struck by pickup on Arkansas highway, police say

A 30-year-old man died after being hit by a pickup on an Arkansas highway in rainy weather Sunday night, police said.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. on Arkansas 115 at Falcon Trail in Maynard in Randolph County, according to a preliminary report.

State police say a northbound 2005 Ford F-150 hit Joshua Allen, 30, of Reyno as the vehicle traveled over a hill.

Allen suffered fatal injuries. The pickup driver was not hurt.

Allen’s death was one of at least 111 recorded so far this year in a traffic crash on an Arkansas road.