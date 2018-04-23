51-year-old arrested after leading officer on pursuit in central Arkansas, police say

Authorities in central Arkansas say they arrested an intoxicated 51-year-old man after he led an officer on a pursuit Sunday morning.

Derrick Turner of Jacksonville was taken into custody shortly before 7 a.m. on charges of fleeing, reckless driving and driving while intoxicated as well as multiple drug-related counts, according to a Sherwood Police Department report.

Around 5:55 a.m. Sunday, an officer patrolling the area of Brockington Road and East Kiehl Avenue observed a gold Hyundai Santa Fe failing to stop at the intersection. Police said a pursuit began a short time later.

The SUV's driver, later identified as Turner, reportedly drove through multiple intersections before spike strips pierced his passenger tires.

As the tires were “down to the rims,” Turner continued to travel before eventually spinning out in a ditch at Wooten Road in North Little Rock, according to authorities.

The 51-year-old then got out of his vehicle, at which point an officer reportedly drew a gun and ordered that he get on the ground. Officers were eventually able to subdue and arrest Turner after a struggle, the report states.

An officer noted that a pat-down search yielded a plastic bag and tissue containing a “leafy substance.” The report states that Turner's blood alcohol content was .17.

He remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Monday morning, according to an online inmate roster. His bail is set at $2,500.