West Little Rock hospital launching food truck featuring its popular ramen

A food truck featuring cuisine crafted by a nationally recognized chef at Little Rock's Arkansas Heart Hospital will soon hit the road.

Starting May 2, the Food From The Heart mobile eatery will set up at the Food Truck Stop at 801 S. Chester St. in downtown Little Rock, the hospital’s culinary website states.

It will feature an array of Chef Coby Smith’s dishes, including ramen. He has been the hospital's chief executive chef since 2014.

“Private bookings aren’t available, but you’ll see Food From The Heart and Chef Coby at several of your favorite food truck spots and events throughout the state,” a statement reads.

Earlier this year, some of Smith's menu items were featured in a segment on CBS This Morning.