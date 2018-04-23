Robber put gun to head, stole mother's car, 15-year-old tells Little Rock police

A Little Rock teenager was carjacked at gunpoint outside of his home Saturday night, he told police.

About 8:15 p.m., the 15-year-old told officers he was sitting in his mother's silver 2006 Dodge Stratus outside their home in the 3800 block of West 26th Street when a silver early-2000s model Ford Mustang pulled up behind him.

Two male strangers got out of the Mustang and approached him, and one pulling out a handgun, according to the report.

One of the robbers put the gun to the teen's head and said "give me everything you got," the victim told police. The 15-year-old said he gave the assailant the keys to the car. The gunman then got into the driver's seat of the Dodge and drove off, while the other robber left in the Mustang.

The 15-year-old said he recognized the attackers from the juvenile detention center but did not know their names.

Police did not name any suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.