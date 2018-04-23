Home / Latest News /
Passenger fined $500 after keeping free Delta Air Lines apple
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:27 a.m.
DENVER — The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol has fined a woman $500 for not declaring she was bringing a free apple into the U.S. that she received on her Delta Air Lines flight from Paris.
Crystal Tadlock tells KDVR-TV in Denver that flight attendants had passed out the apples and she placed it in her carry-on to save for her flight from Minneapolis to Denver. Her bag was randomly searched by Customs.
Tadlock says the agent asked her if her trip to France was expensive and when she said yes he told her it was about to get more expensive after charging her $500.
Delta says it recommends all passengers comply with Customs regulations.
Customs declaration forms ask passengers if they are bringing any fruits or vegetables into the country.
garterlady_yahoo.com says... April 23, 2018 at 9:56 a.m.
Really? Must have been a slow day for customs,
JakeTidmore says... April 23, 2018 at 10:04 a.m.
I think Delta ought to pay her fine or reimburses her for it. They're the ones who put her in this position.
A few years back, my wife had the same problem. She had packed a lunch for the long flight from overseas back to America and home. She didn't eat the apple she had in the bag and just put it aside and forgot about it. There was some hassle and finger-shaking when customs found it, but in the end all they did was toss it in the trash can.
But apparently they hire more jerks to help with customs nowadays. The kind who say they love America but treat Americans like dirt.
