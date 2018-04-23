Traffic stop leads police to 'active marijuana grow' operation in North Little Rock apartment, report states

Two North Little Rock residents face charges after drugs and marijuana plants were found in an apartment where two children were present, police said.

Lamont Boyd, 32, and Carrissa Matlock, 28, were arrested on several drug-related charges, records show. Both also face counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of minor.

Officers stopped Boyd, a parolee, for not using a turn signal Saturday afternoon, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.

Marijuana residue was found in his vehicle, and he also had a large amount of cash, authorities said.

During a later search of Boyd’s apartment in the 5700 block of Sonora Drive, officers found “an active marijuana grow” operation with “several live plants in a bedroom,” the report states.

Authorities said about 1 pound of marijuana was seized from two backpacks that contained jars with multiple individually packaged bags. A loaded handgun was also found in a bedroom.

Two children — ages 3 and 6 — were reportedly inside the residence when officers responded.

Matlock and Boyd remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Monday morning, and bail had not been set, according to an online inmate roster.