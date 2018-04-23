Home / Latest News /
Trump hosting glitzy White House state dinner for Macron
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:12 p.m.
WASHINGTON — Now it's President Donald Trump's turn to pull off the ultimate charm offensive.
Wined and dined on multiple state visits during his tour of Asia last year, Trump is paying it forward and celebrating nearly 250 years of U.S.-French relations by playing host to President Emmanuel Macron at a glitzy White House state dinner on Tuesday.
Months in the making, it's the first state visit and first big soiree of the Trump era in Washington.
"It sounds like what they're planning will be spectacular," said Jeremy Bernard, who was White House social secretary in 2014, the last time the U.S. feted a French president.
On Monday, the president and Melania Trump will dine privately with Macron and his wife, Brigitte, at Mount Vernon, the home of America's first president, George Washington, on the banks of the Potomac River in Virginia. The White House said the setting will serve as a reminder of France's "unique status" as America's first ally.
Trump ended his first year without receiving a foreign leader on a state visit, making him the first president in nearly 100 years to do so and heightening the stakes for Tuesday.
mrcharles says... April 23, 2018 at 1:24 p.m.
And in every country of the world,...... But if anyone has the world's goods and sees his brother in need, yet closes his heart against him, how does God's love abide in him? Little children, let us not love in word or talk but in deed and in truth.
Glad we got rid of them there Elites.
