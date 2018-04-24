2 men injured in shooting at Hot Springs apartment complex, police say

Authorities are continuing to investigate after two men were found shot Saturday night at an apartment complex in Hot Springs, police said.

The Hot Springs Police Department responded shortly before 10:50 p.m. to a shooting at 407 Henry St.

Inside a unit, officers found Tedrick Trammell Hardwell, 30, and Quintor Nelson, 21, both of Hot Springs, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Hardwell had injuries to his torso while Nelson had injuries to his legs, police said. Both were transported via ambulance to a local hospital.

Police Department spokesman Cpl. Kirk Zaner said their wounds were not considered life-threatening.

Authorities described the shooter as someone who wore black clothing, including a hoodie, as well as a red bandana covering his face.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning.