Another Arkansas food service worker diagnosed with hepatitis A

Another northeast Arkansas food service worker, this time in Lawrence County, has been diagnosed with hepatitis A, the state Department of Health announced Tuesday.

The employee worked at the Doublebee’s convenience store at 1003 U.S. 63 in Walnut Ridge, the department said in a news release.

People who ate at the gas station between April 7 and April 18 should seek care immediately if they have never been vaccinated, the department said.

The department will offer the vaccine from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Lawrence County Local Health Unit at 1050 W. Free St. in Walnut Ridge.

The case is part of an outbreak that has infected 13 people in northeast Arkansas, including four other food service workers, the Health Department said.

The virus affects the liver and is spread through fecal matter. Most people who are infected recover completely although they may be sick for months, the department said.

The vaccine or immune globulin can prevent illness after to exposure to the virus, the department said.