Man pistol-whipped, robbed of cash in west Little Rock apartment, he tells police

A man was pistol-whipped and robbed of cash in his west Little Rock apartment Monday night, he told police.

The 22-year-old victim said it happened about 9:45 p.m. after he let a friend of a friend inside his residence in the 1500 block of Green Mountain Drive.

The unidentified male hit the victim on the head with a pistol several times until he blacked out, then took $50 in cash and ran off, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim later ran to the 11700 block of Rainwood Road, where he met officers, the report states. He was reportedly transported to Baptist Medical Health Center for treatment.

Police named a suspect in the report, but no one with that name appeared in the Pulaski County jail online inmate roster as of Tuesday morning.