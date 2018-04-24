Night kickoff scheduled for Arkansas-Colorado State

— Arkansas' game at Colorado State on Sept. 8 will be played in primetime.

The game has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network. The Mountain West Conference has a contract with CBSSN and set the game details as the host conference.

It will be the Razorbacks' first ever game at Colorado State. The teams last played in 1990, a 31-20 Arkansas win in Little Rock.

The Colorado State game time is the first known for the Razorbacks in 2018. The Southeastern Conference is expected to release times and TV designations for the season's first three weeks sometime in May, which will include Arkansas' home games against Eastern Illinois on Sept. 1 and North Texas on Sept. 15.

The SEC also is expected next month to announce whether the Razorbacks will play Missouri the day after Thanksgiving, as has been the case since the teams began playing annually in 2014.

All other game times will be announced 6 to 12 days before the date of the game.