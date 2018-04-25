Home / Latest News /
Arkansas festival gets sponsor under condition that no live turkeys thrown from plane
By Bill Bowden
This article was published today at 11:30 a.m.
PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE
The Mid-Marion County Rotary Club has decided to sponsor the annual Turkey Trot festival this year in Yellville after another sponsor backed out.
The Rotary Club voted 16-6 on Monday to take over sponsorship, but only if no live turkeys are on the premises or dropped from airplanes, said Stan Duffy, president elect of the Rotary Club.
For about 50 years, "Phantom Pilots" have flown airplanes by the festival and released live turkeys. Most of the birds spread their wings and glide to the ground, but some of them don't open their wings and die on impact. The practice has incensed animal-welfare activists.
If a pilot flies by Turkey Trot this fall and drops turkeys from the sky, that will be the end of the festival, said Duffy.
The Yellville Area Chamber of Commerce had sponsored the festival for many years but announced on April 6 that it would no longer do so.
The festival and the attention it drew from animal-welfare activists had become detrimental to local businesses, according to a statement from the Chamber.
Turkey Trot was held Oct. 13-14 last year.
Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
HarleyOwner says... April 25, 2018 at 11:41 a.m.
So, they will probably use frozen turkeys and someone on the ground will get knocked in the head.
doggod says... April 25, 2018 at 12:07 p.m.
It is just sad that this is what it takes to force certain Arkansawyers to behave like decent human beings. Unfortunately, it probably won't stop that one guy...
TimberTopper says... April 25, 2018 at 12:42 p.m.
Maybe they should have a turkey shoot.
FireEyes says... April 25, 2018 at 1:03 p.m.
to doggod, These ARE decent human beings for your information, AND the term is Arkansans.
As to the tossing turkeys, yeah bad idea big time and always was. I'd wager if all you judges out there took at look at the histories of your home states, you'd find plenty of equally wrong things done there both currently in the past. So remember, pointing fingers at someone else always leaves FOUR pointing back at you.
garya says... April 25, 2018 at 1:06 p.m.
"As God as my witness, I thought turkeys could fly" One of TV's best all-time quotes:)
