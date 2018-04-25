Home / Latest News /
Arkansas justices appeal decision allowing judge's suit challenging disqualification from death-penalty case
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:26 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Supreme Court justices are appealing a ruling that allows a judge to move forward with a lawsuit challenging his disqualification from execution cases after his participation in an anti-death penalty demonstration.
The court's seven justices Tuesday asked the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to lift a lower court's ruling regarding Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen's lawsuit over his disqualification. The Supreme Court last year prohibited Griffen from hearing any execution-related cases after he was photographed lying down on a cot during an anti-death penalty demonstration outside the governor's mansion.
A federal judge earlier this month dismissed Griffen's lawsuit against the Supreme Court as a whole, but said his lawsuit against the individual justices could proceed. Griffen has argued the disqualification violated his constitutional rights.
