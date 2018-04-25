Chelsea Clinton to visit Little Rock to promote new book

Chelsea Clinton will visit Little Rock in May to talk about her new book, She Persisted Around the World.

The conversation and a book signing is set for May 20 at a yet-to-be-determined location. The event is a partnership between the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service and the Clinton Foundation.

The program announcement said there would be a reading of the book performed by The Arkansas Repertory Theatre. The theater's announcement Tuesday afternoon that it has suspended operations will not affect this partnership since it is through theater's education program, which will continue through the summer.

“Perfect for tiny activists, mini feminists, and little kids who are ready to take on the world, She Persisted Around the World celebrates 13 women from across the globe who have used their voices and determination to create change and shape history through science, the arts, sports, education and activism,” a news release said.

Women in the book are: Marie Curie, Sor Juana Ines de la Cruz, Viola Desmond, Sissi Lima do Amor, Leymah Gbowee, Caroline Herschel, Wangari Maathai, Aisha Rateb, J.K. Rowling, Kate Sheppard, Yuan Yuan Tan, Mary Verghese and Malala Yousafzai.