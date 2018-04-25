HBO executive to speak in Little Rock; talk set as 'True Detective' filming underway in Northwest Arkansas

An HBO executive will speak in Little Rock next week.

Jay Roewe, senior vice president of West Coast Production at Home Box Office (HBO), will speak at the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Services’ Sturgis Hall at 6 p.m. May 3.

Roewe is the co-head of physical production and manages the film and television incentives, both domestically and internationally, for all productions from HBO and Cinemax.

He and Arkansas Film Commissioner Christopher Crane will talk about film, community and HBO, according to a news release.

The third season of HBO’s True Detective series, created by University of Arkansas, Fayetteville graduate Nic Pizzolatto, is being filmed in Northwest Arkansas.

Roewe joined HBO in 1994 as vice president of production.