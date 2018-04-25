Meeting to sell iPhone ends in robbery, man tells Little Rock police

A man was robbed of an iPhone by someone he had arranged to meet via an app, Little Rock police said.

Officers responded shortly after 12:40 p.m. to the 11600 block of Huron Lane, according to a report from the city’s Police Department.

There, police spoke with a 36-year-old man who said that he had agreed to meet with someone to sell an iPhone he’d posted to classifieds app Letgo.

The would-be buyer was allowed to handle the phone but refused to hand it back, the report states.

“Touch me and I’ll shoot you,” the robber reportedly said before leaving the scene with the stolen phone.

A suspect was named, though his name did not appear in online records for the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday afternoon.