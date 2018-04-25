Man walking near Little Rock library robbed at gunpoint, police say

Police say robbers, including one armed with a handgun, took $20 from a man walking near a Little Rock library early Wednesday.

It happened around 4:40 a.m. in the area of Sidney S. McMath Library, 2100 John Barrow Road, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The 34-year-old victim told an officer that two people approached him and said, “You know what time it is.”

One of the robbers — a black male who stands about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds — had a black-and-gray handgun, police said.

The second robber was described as a black male who stands about 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He reportedly had a red bandana over his face.

Authorities said the pair took $20 and fled south on John Barrow Road in a 1980s model gold Chevrolet Caprice.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.