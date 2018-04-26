Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, April 26, 2018, 5:53 p.m.

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

The Recruiting Guy

Arkansas offers 2019 big man Jason Jitoboh

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 4:21 p.m.

center-jason-jitoboh-is-expected-to-see-arkansas-coach-mike-anderson-at-court-side-this-weekend-to-watch-him-play

Center Jason Jitoboh is expected to see Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson at court side this weekend to watch him play.

Arkansas has extended an offer to highly regarded Woodz Elite 17-under center Jason Jitoboh.

Jitoboh, 6-11, 290 pounds, is one of the hottest big men in the nation after this past weekend's showing at the Nike EYBL session in Dallas. He received offers from Wake Forest and South Florida earlier in the week to go along with ones from Tennessee, Auburn and Florida,

He averaged 8.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks a game for Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tenn., this past season while sharing the floor with 7-foot-1 Uros Plavsic.

Jitoboh was named to the All EYBL second team in Dallas after averaging 15.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 block shots a game while shooting 71.4 precent from the field.

