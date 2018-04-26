Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, April 26, 2018, 8:35 a.m.

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. TULSA DRILLERS

This article was published today at 2:37 a.m.

WHEN 7:10 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: RHP Johendi Jiminian (1-0, 1.72 ERA); Drillers: RHP Frank Duncan (0-0, 0.00)

PROMOTIONS Fleece Blanket Giveaway; Karaoke Theme Night

SHORT HOPS Wednesday night’s game was postponed due to weather, and a doubleheader will be played with Tulsa on June 6 starting at 5:10 p.m.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY at Springfield, 4:10 p.m. SUNDAY at Springfield, 2:10 p.m.

MONDAY at Springfield, 11:10 a.m.

TUESDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

WEDNESDAY at Tulsa, 12:05 p.m.

