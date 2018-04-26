WHEN 7:10 p.m.
WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas
WEBSITE travs.com
PITCHERS Travs: RHP Johendi Jiminian (1-0, 1.72 ERA); Drillers: RHP Frank Duncan (0-0, 0.00)
PROMOTIONS Fleece Blanket Giveaway; Karaoke Theme Night
SHORT HOPS Wednesday night’s game was postponed due to weather, and a doubleheader will be played with Tulsa on June 6 starting at 5:10 p.m.
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.
FRIDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m.
SATURDAY at Springfield, 4:10 p.m. SUNDAY at Springfield, 2:10 p.m.
MONDAY at Springfield, 11:10 a.m.
TUESDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
WEDNESDAY at Tulsa, 12:05 p.m.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. TULSA DRILLERS
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.