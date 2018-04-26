BASEBALL: ASU tops UCA

Jeremy Brown went 3 for 5 with a home run and 4 RBI to lead Arkansas State University to a 12-5 victory over the University of Central Arkansas on Wednesday at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.

Brown's three-run home run in the bottom of the third extended the Red Wolves' lead to 5-1. ASU added three more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning for an 8-2 advantage.

Tobias Johnson and Winston Welch each had two hits for ASU.

The Bears were led by Hunter Strong, who went 4 for 5 with 2 RBI.