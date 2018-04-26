BASEBALL: ASU tops UCA
By Democrat-Gazette press services
This article was published today at 2:43 a.m.
Jeremy Brown went 3 for 5 with a home run and 4 RBI to lead Arkansas State University to a 12-5 victory over the University of Central Arkansas on Wednesday at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.
Brown's three-run home run in the bottom of the third extended the Red Wolves' lead to 5-1. ASU added three more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning for an 8-2 advantage.
Tobias Johnson and Winston Welch each had two hits for ASU.
The Bears were led by Hunter Strong, who went 4 for 5 with 2 RBI.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: BASEBALL: ASU tops UCA
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.