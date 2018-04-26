Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, April 26, 2018, 8:35 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

BASEBALL: ASU tops UCA

By Democrat-Gazette press services

This article was published today at 2:43 a.m.

Jeremy Brown went 3 for 5 with a home run and 4 RBI to lead Arkansas State University to a 12-5 victory over the University of Central Arkansas on Wednesday at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.

Brown's three-run home run in the bottom of the third extended the Red Wolves' lead to 5-1. ASU added three more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning for an 8-2 advantage.

Tobias Johnson and Winston Welch each had two hits for ASU.

The Bears were led by Hunter Strong, who went 4 for 5 with 2 RBI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: BASEBALL: ASU tops UCA

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online