Body of woman found near bluffs

Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead near a bluff in north-central Arkansas.
The Cleburne County sheriff's office received a call last week to be "on the lookout" for a missing person from White County.
Later, deputies found a vehicle parked near Hiram Bluff on Arkansas 110, between Pangburn and Wilburn, that belonged to Tara Landers-Gillham of White County, according to a news release.
Landers-Gillham, 28, was found near the bluff dead of an apparent gunshot wound on April 18, Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown said.
