Thursday, April 26, 2018, 10:45 p.m.

The Recruiting Guy

Elite 2020 CB recaps Arkansas trip

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 9:17 p.m.

RJ Mickens

Highly recruited sophmore cornerback RJ Mickens visited Arkansas over the weekend and he discussed his thoughts about the trip on Recruiting Thursday.

Mickens, 6-1, 180 pounds, 4.53 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Southlake Carroll High School has 25 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Alabama, Texas A&M, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State and others. The people, facilities and the history of Arkansas were some of the highlights of the visit.

His father Ray was a three-time All-Southwest Conference cornerback at Texas A&M from 1993-1995 before going on to play 11 seasons in the NFL. He spoke highly about the Arkansas visit to his father.

