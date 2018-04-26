Elite 2020 CB recaps Arkansas trip

Highly recruited sophmore cornerback RJ Mickens visited Arkansas over the weekend and he discussed his thoughts about the trip on Recruiting Thursday.

Mickens, 6-1, 180 pounds, 4.53 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Southlake Carroll High School has 25 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Alabama, Texas A&M, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State and others. The people, facilities and the history of Arkansas were some of the highlights of the visit.

His father Ray was a three-time All-Southwest Conference cornerback at Texas A&M from 1993-1995 before going on to play 11 seasons in the NFL. He spoke highly about the Arkansas visit to his father.