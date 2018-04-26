Home / Latest News /
German cops nab pair with 130 pounds of stolen chocolate
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:45 a.m.
BERLIN — Two people are under investigation in Germany after being caught in possession of some 130 pounds of stolen chocolate.
Braunschweig police said Thursday a 35-year-old woman was nabbed by an alert cashier at a supermarket on Tuesday as she checked out only a few items but had about 20 pounds of purloined chocolate concealed under her floor-length skirt.
Upon further investigation, police found another 110 pounds of chocolate bars, boxes of chocolates and other confectionery stashed in five bags with her 39-year-old accomplice in a car outside.
Police say "even for those with a high affinity for chocolate the amount of candy found could not be considered for personal use." The two are under investigation for commercial shoplifting.
Officers have confiscated the sweets.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: German cops nab pair with 130 pounds of stolen chocolate
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.