Police: Driver trying to pass on U.S. 70 in Arkansas dies in head-on crash with truck

A 43-year-old man was pronounced dead after a head-on collision involving a tractor-trailer last week in eastern Arkansas, police said on Thursday.

The wreck happened shortly after 3 p.m. Friday in the 24100 block of U.S. 70 West in Shearerville, according to a preliminary report released Thursday.

Police say Charles Henley of Proctor was driving a Ford F-150 that crossed the highway’s centerline while attempting to pass a line of traffic. The pickup then collided with an oncoming tractor-trailer, the report said.

Bill Sadler, a state police spokesman, said Henley's body was removed from the crash scene by the St. Francis County coroner and taken to the state Crime Laboratory.

Weather conditions were described as clear and the road was said to be dry at the time.

Henley’s death was one of at least 118 recorded in a traffic crash on an Arkansas road so far this year, according to preliminary figures.