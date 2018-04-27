Man, 22, charged in fatal PB gunfire

Pine Bluff police said Thursday that a 22-year-old man has been arrested in a fatal shooting.

Pine Bluff officers were dispatched around 5 p.m. Thursday to the area of 700 Pullen Avenue in reference to a report of a man in the lake, according to an emailed statement from the Police Department.

Police found a man with apparent gunshot wounds at the edge of the lake, authorities said. The statement did not say where or when the shooting occurred.

The statement said Antonio Bailey has been booked into the jail on a charge of first-degree murder.

